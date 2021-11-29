Bangor Savings Bank Has $794,000 Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Bangor Savings Bank lowered its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,739 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Amundi bought a new position in Honeywell International in the second quarter worth approximately $344,323,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 123.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,530,878 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $335,798,000 after acquiring an additional 845,685 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 7.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,328,599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,478,147,000 after acquiring an additional 740,044 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 19.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,700,989 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $811,812,000 after acquiring an additional 615,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 5.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,135,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,661,961,000 after acquiring an additional 613,394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

HON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.73.

NYSE HON opened at $208.21 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $218.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $194.55 and a 1-year high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.39%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

See Also: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.