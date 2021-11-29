Bangor Savings Bank Has $922,000 Stock Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Bangor Savings Bank lessened its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IDXX. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,343,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. City Holding Co. boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 73.1% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.1% in the third quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 6,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,337,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4.3% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 12,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,831,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 22.6% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 6,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.22, for a total transaction of $3,976,688.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDXX has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays raised their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $658.50.

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $607.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $635.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $635.93. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $446.68 and a 52-week high of $706.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.93.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.15. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 106.60% and a net margin of 24.14%. The firm had revenue of $810.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

