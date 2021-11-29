Bangor Savings Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Bangor Savings Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,140 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 393 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVS. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in CVS Health by 96.1% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVS opened at $91.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.87. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $67.06 and a 52 week high of $96.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.81.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.97%.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,534,310.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $7,282,616.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 222,411 shares of company stock worth $20,387,951. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CVS Health from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on CVS Health from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.11.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

