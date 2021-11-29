Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) Short Interest Update

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 81.8% from the October 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upgraded Bank Hapoalim B.M. to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from 33.00 to 34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank Hapoalim B.M. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

OTCMKTS:BKHYY opened at $47.89 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.69. Bank Hapoalim B.M. has a 52-week low of $32.41 and a 52-week high of $50.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Bank Hapoalim BM engages in the provision of private and corporate banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Corporate, and International Activities. The Retail Activity segment operates in Private Banking, Small Businesses, and Housing Loans. Private Banking provides a range of banking services and financial products, including investment advisory services.

