Bank of America Corp DE Boosts Stock Position in Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) by 122.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 911,081 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 501,208 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Centennial Resource Development were worth $6,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the second quarter worth about $94,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the second quarter worth about $96,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the second quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the first quarter worth about $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDEV opened at $6.19 on Monday. Centennial Resource Development, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $8.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -15.10 and a beta of 6.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.09). Centennial Resource Development had a negative net margin of 12.91% and a positive return on equity of 1.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CDEV. Truist boosted their price target on Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet raised Centennial Resource Development from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Cowen raised Centennial Resource Development from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $5.75 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Centennial Resource Development from $5.80 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, MKM Partners raised Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.53.

In related news, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 89,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $456,171.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Tepper sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $135,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 238,240 shares of company stock valued at $1,516,967 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 38.60% of the company’s stock.

About Centennial Resource Development

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

