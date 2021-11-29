Bank of America Corp DE Increases Stake in iShares MSCI Poland ETF (NYSEARCA:EPOL)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Poland ETF (NYSEARCA:EPOL) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 278,838 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,914 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in iShares MSCI Poland ETF were worth $5,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Astor Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Poland ETF by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 18,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 7,306 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Poland ETF by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Poland ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $533,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Poland ETF by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 52,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 13,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Poland ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,753,000.

Shares of EPOL opened at $19.78 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.25. iShares MSCI Poland ETF has a 1 year low of $17.40 and a 1 year high of $23.90.

