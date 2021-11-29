Bank of America Corp DE Sells 41,579 Shares of SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its holdings in SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 94,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,579 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in SPX were worth $5,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPX in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SPX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in SPX during the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in SPX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in SPX by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. William Blair downgraded shares of SPX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SPX in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of SPX from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SPX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.50.

Shares of NYSE SPXC opened at $60.46 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.34, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.40. SPX Co. has a 52-week low of $51.00 and a 52-week high of $68.24.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). SPX had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 30.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SPX Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SPX news, insider Brian G. Mason sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total transaction of $541,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Natausha Heleena White sold 9,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $649,935.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,842 shares of company stock worth $1,752,871. 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SPX Corp. is the supplier of infrastructure equipment and products. It operates through the following segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

