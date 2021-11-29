Bank of America Initiates Coverage on Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD)

Equities research analysts at Bank of America began coverage on shares of Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
BIRD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler started coverage on Allbirds in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on Allbirds in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on Allbirds in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Allbirds in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allbirds has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.
Shares of Allbirds stock opened at $19.75 on Monday. Allbirds has a one year low of $18.35 and a one year high of $32.44.
About Allbirds
Allbirds Inc is a lifestyle brand with naturally derived materials to make footwear and apparel products. Allbirds Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.
