Bank of America Initiates Coverage on Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD)

Equities research analysts at Bank of America began coverage on shares of Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

BIRD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler started coverage on Allbirds in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on Allbirds in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on Allbirds in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Allbirds in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allbirds has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of Allbirds stock opened at $19.75 on Monday. Allbirds has a one year low of $18.35 and a one year high of $32.44.

In other Allbirds news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 23,500 shares of Allbirds stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total transaction of $452,845.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Maveron Equity Partners V, L.P sold 2,000,000 shares of Allbirds stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $30,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

About Allbirds

Allbirds Inc is a lifestyle brand with naturally derived materials to make footwear and apparel products. Allbirds Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

