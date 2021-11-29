Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$1.93 per share for the quarter.

Shares of BNS stock opened at C$81.51 on Monday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of C$63.20 and a fifty-two week high of C$83.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$80.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$79.89. The firm has a market cap of C$99.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.40.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BNS. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Bank of Nova Scotia to a “buy” rating and set a C$87.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Veritas Investment Research raised Bank of Nova Scotia from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$87.28.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

