Bard Financial Services Inc. Cuts Stock Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Bard Financial Services Inc. lessened its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in DocuSign in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in DocuSign in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in DocuSign in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in DocuSign by 555.6% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in DocuSign in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

Get DocuSign alerts:

In other news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 6,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.44, for a total transaction of $1,765,622.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.52, for a total value of $3,181,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,620 shares of company stock valued at $12,521,414 over the last three months. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $249.63 on Monday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.49 and a 12-month high of $314.76. The company has a market capitalization of $49.11 billion, a PE ratio of -290.27 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $265.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $267.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 23.08% and a negative net margin of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $511.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. DocuSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DOCU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on DocuSign from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on DocuSign from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on DocuSign from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on DocuSign from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $309.20.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

See Also: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.