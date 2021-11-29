Bard Financial Services Inc. Has $814,000 Stock Holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Bard Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vertiv in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,351,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Vertiv by 95.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 101,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 49,806 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vertiv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $632,000. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in Vertiv by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. increased its position in Vertiv by 239.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,199,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,753,000 after acquiring an additional 845,830 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Vpe Holdings, Llc sold 21,925,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total transaction of $544,397,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VRT has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Vertiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

VRT opened at $25.78 on Monday. Vertiv Holdings Co has a twelve month low of $17.88 and a twelve month high of $28.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.81 and a 200-day moving average of $25.83. The stock has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 52.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.95.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 55.46%. Vertiv’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.04%.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

