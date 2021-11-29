Bard Financial Services Inc. Increases Stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BAM. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 46,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth about $300,000. Anderson Hoagland & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $441,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 58.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BAM opened at $57.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $94.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.02 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.47. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.92 and a 12-month high of $62.20.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.45). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 2.90%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.41%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BAM. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Brookfield Asset Management from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from C$57.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $62.50 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.20.

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

