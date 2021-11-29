Bard Financial Services Inc. Purchases 3,000 Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 52.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. increased its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 7.8% during the third quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 22,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 39.4% during the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 20,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 5,763 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 13.7% during the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 9,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 51.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 66,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 22,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 1.3% during the third quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 35,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

In other news, CEO Robert M. Bakish acquired 14,000 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.92 per share, with a total value of $502,880.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shari Redstone acquired 27,525 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.30 per share, with a total value of $999,157.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VIAC. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on ViacomCBS from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on ViacomCBS from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.52.

Shares of VIAC stock opened at $32.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $21.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.90. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.28 and a 1-year high of $101.97.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is 18.79%.

ViacomCBS Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC).

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.