Bartlett & Co. LLC Buys 2,092 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,665 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $81.67 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $65.21 and a 52 week high of $85.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.78.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.