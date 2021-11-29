Bartlett & Co. LLC Has $10.59 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 0.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 135,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $10,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 775,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,156,000 after buying an additional 36,119 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 99,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,849,000 after buying an additional 22,905 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 118.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 27,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,166,000 after buying an additional 14,960 shares in the last quarter. 75.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

EFA stock opened at $77.13 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $70.09 and a 12-month high of $82.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.06.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.