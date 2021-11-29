Bartlett & Co. LLC Sells 505 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Bartlett & Co. LLC cut its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,465 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 505 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $2,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 10,444.7% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 177.9% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 140.8% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 626 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 11,915 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.24, for a total transaction of $1,504,149.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 9,395 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,174,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,310 shares of company stock valued at $3,179,405. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on NTRS. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Northern Trust in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Northern Trust from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Northern Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.50.

NTRS stock opened at $118.89 on Monday. Northern Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $88.20 and a 1-year high of $126.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $24.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.74.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.13. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 21.70%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Northern Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.16%.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

