Bartlett & Co. LLC Trims Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Bartlett & Co. LLC decreased its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,330 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CARR. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Carrier Global by 210.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,783,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,879,000 after buying an additional 16,122,688 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Carrier Global by 62.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,623,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,081,000 after acquiring an additional 7,186,597 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the second quarter worth $228,420,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Carrier Global by 8.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,502,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,503,029,000 after acquiring an additional 4,139,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Carrier Global by 122.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,272,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802,894 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CARR opened at $55.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $47.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.82. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $34.21 and a 12-month high of $58.89.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.12%.

In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 33,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total transaction of $1,851,667.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Carrier Global from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group cut Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Citigroup began coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.13.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

