Bartlett & Co. LLC Trims Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Bartlett & Co. LLC cut its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,147 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,072 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 375.9% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,436,858 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $345,365,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504,629 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth $271,849,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 17,204.4% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,745,320 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $22,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735,234 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 39,163.6% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,562,690 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $121,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in Oracle during the second quarter valued at $92,111,000. 45.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 135,741 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $12,218,047.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead purchased 1,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.12 per share, with a total value of $109,464.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 467,376 shares of company stock valued at $42,171,396. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $92.33 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.15 and a fifty-two week high of $98.95.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 217.87%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 27.18%.

ORCL has been the subject of several research reports. DZ Bank lowered shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $89.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.32.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

