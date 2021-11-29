Barton Investment Management Has $303.75 Million Stock Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Barton Investment Management lowered its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,040 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,775 shares during the quarter. Shopify accounts for approximately 25.4% of Barton Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Barton Investment Management owned approximately 0.18% of Shopify worth $303,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Shopify by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,499 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Shopify by 117.3% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Shopify by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Shopify by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vivid Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in Shopify by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 716 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 59.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shopify stock traded down $29.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1,547.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,233,056. The stock has a market cap of $193.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,477.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,445.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 13.97 and a quick ratio of 13.97. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,005.14 and a 12 month high of $1,762.92.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 81.00% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on SHOP shares. TheStreet upgraded Shopify from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,000.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,621.78.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

