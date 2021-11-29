Beachbody (NYSE:BODY) Trading Down 6.8%

Beachbody Company Inc (The) (NYSE:BODY)’s share price traded down 6.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as 2.72 and last traded at 2.73. 8,856 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,110,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at 2.93.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Beachbody from $14.50 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Guggenheim lowered Beachbody from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Beachbody in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Beachbody from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Beachbody from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Beachbody has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of 7.80.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is 4.97.

Beachbody (NYSE:BODY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported -0.23 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of 208.05 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Beachbody Company Inc will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Beachbody Company Profile (NYSE:BODY)

The Beachbody Company, Inc operates as a digital fitness and nutrition subscription company. It operates Beachbody, an on-demand streaming platform; Openfit, a live digital streaming platform; and Myx fitness, a fitness brand platform. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had 2.8 million total digital fitness subscribers, as well as peer-support system of approximately 400,000 influencers and coaches.

