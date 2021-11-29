Benchmark Cuts Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Price Target to $60.00

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) had its price target decreased by Benchmark from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HTHT has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised Huazhu Group from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Huazhu Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Huazhu Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Huazhu Group in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huazhu Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $57.02.

Shares of HTHT opened at $39.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Huazhu Group has a 12 month low of $39.01 and a 12 month high of $64.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.46. The firm has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.97 and a beta of 1.51.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.22). Huazhu Group had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 6.12%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Huazhu Group will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HTHT. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Huazhu Group by 72.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after buying an additional 22,137 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Huazhu Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,880,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Huazhu Group by 9.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Huazhu Group during the first quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Huazhu Group by 766.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 103,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,476,000 after purchasing an additional 91,738 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.13% of the company’s stock.

Huazhu Group Company Profile

Huazhu Group Ltd. engages in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

