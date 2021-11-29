Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BENE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BENE) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,000 shares, a drop of 79.9% from the October 31st total of 248,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Benessere Capital Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Context Advisory LLC grew its stake in Benessere Capital Acquisition by 28.3% in the third quarter. Context Advisory LLC now owns 28,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 6,302 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Benessere Capital Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Benessere Capital Acquisition by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 46,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNH Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Benessere Capital Acquisition by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 49,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 4,727 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Benessere Capital Acquisition alerts:

Shares of BENE stock opened at $10.69 on Monday. Benessere Capital Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.84 and a 12 month high of $18.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.15.

Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Featured Story: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Benessere Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benessere Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.