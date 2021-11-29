Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Aixtron (OTCMKTS:AIXXF)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Aixtron (OTCMKTS:AIXXF) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of AIXXF stock opened at $20.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.35. Aixtron has a 12-month low of $14.35 and a 12-month high of $31.17.
About Aixtron
