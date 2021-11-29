Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Aixtron (OTCMKTS:AIXXF)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Aixtron (OTCMKTS:AIXXF) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of AIXXF stock opened at $20.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.35. Aixtron has a 12-month low of $14.35 and a 12-month high of $31.17.

About Aixtron

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company develops, produces, sells, and maintains equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, peripheral equipment and services, and upgrading services for systems, as well as sells spare parts.

