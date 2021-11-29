BetProtocol One Day Trading Volume Reaches $179,662.00 (BEPRO)

BetProtocol (CURRENCY:BEPRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. One BetProtocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BetProtocol has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar. BetProtocol has a market capitalization of $1.23 million and $179,662.00 worth of BetProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001281 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002963 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.50 or 0.00043560 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00008564 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.94 or 0.00232177 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.74 or 0.00088376 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

BetProtocol Profile

BEPRO is a token. It was first traded on December 16th, 2019. BetProtocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,825,000,000 tokens. The official website for BetProtocol is www.betprotocol.com . BetProtocol’s official message board is medium.com/@betprotocol . BetProtocol’s official Twitter account is @betprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BetProtocol connects Developers to Decentralized Programmable Blockchain Resources to create a new paradigm of online gaming systems and infrastructure. BetProtocol is a proprietary set of tools that allows developers to program their own gaming applications using our white-label system. It ensures that compliance and safety are handled on the protocol level, freeing developers to focus on the content and form of their gaming apps, and not on the underlying infrastructure. BetProtocol believes this will greatly reduce the barrier of entry for online gaming firms, lead to a proliferation of betting dApps, and unlock a new multi-billion dollar, regulated blockchain-gaming industry. “

BetProtocol Token Trading

