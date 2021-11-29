Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)’s stock price was down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $73.55 and last traded at $73.61. Approximately 15,948 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,402,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.72.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BYND shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Beyond Meat from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Beyond Meat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Beyond Meat from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Cowen dropped their target price on Beyond Meat from $101.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Beyond Meat from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.20.

The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.17 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 15.52 and a quick ratio of 12.92.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.48). Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 44.64% and a negative net margin of 27.22%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BYND. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Beyond Meat by 15.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 48,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,368,000 after buying an additional 6,584 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Beyond Meat by 13.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in Beyond Meat by 18.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in Beyond Meat by 6.8% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Beyond Meat by 4.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 51.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

