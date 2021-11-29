BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.67.

BYSI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BeyondSpring in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of BeyondSpring in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BeyondSpring in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of BeyondSpring from $100.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BeyondSpring from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in BeyondSpring by 22.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in BeyondSpring by 72.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in BeyondSpring by 10.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of BeyondSpring by 139.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BeyondSpring by 88.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. 19.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BYSI traded down $1.34 on Monday, reaching $13.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,189,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,209,561. The firm has a market cap of $508.77 million, a PE ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.33. BeyondSpring has a 52 week low of $8.90 and a 52 week high of $33.00.

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49). The business had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BeyondSpring will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

BeyondSpring Company Profile

BeyondSpring, Inc engages in the the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies to improve clinical outcomes for patients who have high unmet medical needs. It operates through PRC and U.S. geographical segments. The company was founded by Lan Huang and Lin Qing Jia in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

