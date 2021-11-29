BidiPass (BDP) Price Up 6.3% This Week

BidiPass (CURRENCY:BDP) traded down 53.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 29th. BidiPass has a market capitalization of $113,260.78 and $206.00 worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BidiPass coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BidiPass has traded up 6.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BidiPass alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001310 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003003 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.93 or 0.00043576 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00008755 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $134.59 or 0.00235302 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.62 or 0.00088490 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

BidiPass Coin Profile

BDP is a coin. Its launch date was April 26th, 2018. BidiPass’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 386,631,337 coins. BidiPass’ official Twitter account is @bidipass and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BidiPass is bidipass.org . The official message board for BidiPass is medium.com/@bidipass

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidipass is a digital identity authentication platform applicable to any process of authentication, either onsite or online, for authenticate people and for tracking objects and uses the smartphone as personal security token. BDP is an ERC20 token used as a mean of payment within the BidiPass network. “

Buying and Selling BidiPass

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BidiPass directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BidiPass should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BidiPass using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BidiPass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BidiPass and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.