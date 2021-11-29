Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG) Hits New 12-Month High at $1,647.00

Big Yellow Group Plc (LON:BYG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,647 ($21.52) and last traded at GBX 1,643 ($21.47), with a volume of 15386 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,620 ($21.17).

Separately, Liberum Capital upgraded Big Yellow Group to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 1,550 ($20.25) to GBX 1,720 ($22.47) in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Get Big Yellow Group alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.06. The firm has a market cap of £3.03 billion and a PE ratio of 6.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,472.93.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a GBX 20.60 ($0.27) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.32%. This is a boost from Big Yellow Group’s previous dividend of $17.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Big Yellow Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.13%.

In related news, insider James Gibson sold 350,000 shares of Big Yellow Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,487 ($19.43), for a total value of £5,204,500 ($6,799,712.57). Also, insider Nicholas Vetch sold 240,000 shares of Big Yellow Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,569 ($20.50), for a total value of £3,765,600 ($4,919,780.51).

About Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG)

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 103 stores, including 25 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further 11 Big Yellow self storage development sites, of which eight have planning consent.

Recommended Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Big Yellow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Yellow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.