Biophytis SA (NASDAQ:BPTS) Short Interest Up 1,657.1% in November

Biophytis SA (NASDAQ:BPTS) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, an increase of 1,657.1% from the October 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Biophytis in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ BPTS opened at $5.76 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.74. Biophytis has a 52-week low of $5.06 and a 52-week high of $18.50.

Biophytis SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapeutics that slow the degenerative processes and improve functional outcomes for patients suffering from age-related diseases and the treatment of severe respiratory failure in patients suffering from COVID-19. Its therapeutics focuses on targeting and activating key biological resilience pathways that could protect against and counteract the effects of the multiple biological and environmental stresses that lead to age-related diseases.

