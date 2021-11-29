BioSyent Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOYF) Short Interest Update

BioSyent Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOYF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 78.6% from the October 31st total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of BIOYF stock opened at $6.60 on Monday. BioSyent has a 1-year low of $5.35 and a 1-year high of $7.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.09.

Get BioSyent alerts:

BioSyent Company Profile

BioSyent, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical and healthcare products. Its products include FeraMAX 150, Cathejell Jelly, FeraMAX Powder, RepaGyn, Proktis-M, Aguettant System, Tibella, Combogesic, and Cysview. The company was founded on April 28, 1947 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

Featured Story: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for BioSyent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioSyent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.