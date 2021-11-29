Birinyi Associates Inc. Increases Stock Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Birinyi Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,760 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Chipotle Mexican Grill comprises 2.1% of Birinyi Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Birinyi Associates Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $5,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 11.4% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 542 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 1,838 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 555.6% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 59 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 25.4% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 3,617 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,608,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,075.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $2,180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wedbush dropped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,150.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,992.48.

NYSE:CMG opened at $1,686.88 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,813.15 and its 200 day moving average is $1,704.00. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,256.27 and a 12 month high of $1,958.55. The company has a market capitalization of $47.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.69 and a beta of 1.25.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported $7.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.70. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 9.88%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.76 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 25,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,909.68 per share, for a total transaction of $48,563,162.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

