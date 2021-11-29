Birinyi Associates Inc. Raises Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Birinyi Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 12.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,531 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in American Express by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Express by 99.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in American Express in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

AXP stock opened at $156.82 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $174.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.33. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $112.10 and a fifty-two week high of $189.03. The firm has a market cap of $121.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. American Express had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that American Express will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 17.97%.

In other American Express news, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total transaction of $2,137,637.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AXP shares. Stephens raised their price target on American Express from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of American Express from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on American Express from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.68.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

