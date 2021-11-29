Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) Shares Up 7.1%

Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) shares shot up 7.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.42 and last traded at $9.40. 30,413 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 9,517,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.78.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Bit Digital in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

Get Bit Digital alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.62.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bit Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bit Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bit Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at $592,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Bit Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,382,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Bit Digital by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 10,677 shares during the period. 17.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT)

Bit Digital, Inc operates as a bitcoin mining company. The company was founded in November 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Bit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.