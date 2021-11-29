Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) Shares Up 7.1%

Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) shares shot up 7.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.42 and last traded at $9.40. 30,413 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 9,517,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.78.
Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Bit Digital in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.62.
About Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT)
Bit Digital, Inc operates as a bitcoin mining company. The company was founded in November 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
