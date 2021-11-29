BitCoal (COAL) Trading 12.9% Higher Over Last Week

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. BitCoal has a market cap of $23,166.26 and $116.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitCoal coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, BitCoal has traded up 12.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BitCoal alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $233.59 or 0.00408378 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 32.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000141 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About BitCoal

BitCoal is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitCoal is bitcoal.io

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCoal PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm with the same privacy, fungibility, and ASIC resistance features as other cryptonote based coins. Bitcoal was made as a coin to stand as an economic kicker for day to day people without high demand skills in the market nowadays, nor the proper equipment to mine high-value coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and the like. “

BitCoal Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCoal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCoal using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitCoal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitCoal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.