BitcoinPoS Price Tops $0.11 on Top Exchanges (BPS)

BitcoinPoS (CURRENCY:BPS) traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 28th. BitcoinPoS has a total market capitalization of $535,103.70 and $717.00 worth of BitcoinPoS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitcoinPoS coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000189 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, BitcoinPoS has traded 37.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BitcoinPoS alerts:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001487 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000030 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

BitcoinPoS Profile

BPS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. BitcoinPoS’s total supply is 5,157,774 coins and its circulating supply is 4,946,320 coins. BitcoinPoS’s official website is www.bitcoinpos.net. BitcoinPoS’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoin_pos. BitcoinPoS’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_PoS_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinPoS is a new peer-to-peer payment network that is powered by its users with no central authority or middlemen. BitcoinPoS is not a fork from Bitcoin Network! It's a scalable, fast, permissionless, decentralized cryptocurrency that requires no trusted third parties and no central bank. “

Buying and Selling BitcoinPoS

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinPoS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinPoS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitcoinPoS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitcoinPoS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitcoinPoS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.