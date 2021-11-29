BitDAO Price Tops $2.40 (BIT)

BitDAO (CURRENCY:BIT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. BitDAO has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion and $53.04 million worth of BitDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitDAO coin can currently be purchased for about $2.40 or 0.00004122 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BitDAO has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BitDAO alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.67 or 0.00062971 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.04 or 0.00072195 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.59 or 0.00095452 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,379.30 or 0.07520114 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58,528.85 or 1.00505407 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

BitDAO Profile

BitDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 586,278,943 coins. BitDAO’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitDAO is https://reddit.com/r/BitDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “BitRewards is a blockchain loyalty platform and ecosystem that enables retailers to reward their customers' purchases, friends' invited and other configurable actions with crypto-currency. BIT is the ERC20 token used for rewards within the BitRewards platform. “

Buying and Selling BitDAO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.