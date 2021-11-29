Bitradio (BRO) Price Reaches $0.0087 on Major Exchanges

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. Bitradio has a total market capitalization of $92,645.05 and $1.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitradio has traded up 7.8% against the dollar. One Bitradio coin can currently be purchased for $0.0087 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00012667 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003456 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004619 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00004407 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $427.67 or 0.00736868 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Bitradio Profile

Bitradio (BRO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 15,643,754 coins and its circulating supply is 10,643,750 coins. The official website for Bitradio is www.bitrad.io . Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitradio is a PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to listen to their radio station via webstream. Users get BRO tokens for their activity in the platform. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitradio Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitradio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitradio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

