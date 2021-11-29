Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.340-$2.360 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.270. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.47 billion-$1.47 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.46 billion.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BKI. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Black Knight from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Black Knight from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Black Knight has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $96.17.

Black Knight stock opened at $71.94 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.02, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.68. Black Knight has a 1 year low of $68.60 and a 1 year high of $92.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.18 and a 200-day moving average of $74.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $378.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.63 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 13.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Black Knight will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour bought 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.84 per share, for a total transaction of $963,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Black Knight stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 53.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 323,112 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,614 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.21% of Black Knight worth $25,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

