BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Shares Sold by Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE

Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE reduced its stake in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,719,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,370 shares during the period. BlackBerry makes up about 2.4% of Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE owned about 0.30% of BlackBerry worth $16,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in BlackBerry by 6.9% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 16,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 9.2% during the third quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 12,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 5.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 7.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 76.3% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BB shares. Canaccord Genuity raised BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. TD Securities raised their price target on BlackBerry from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and issued a $9.50 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $9.50 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $10.67.

Shares of BB traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.68. 166,583 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,273,639. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.83. BlackBerry Limited has a 52-week low of $5.82 and a 52-week high of $28.77. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 1.27.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $175.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.28 million. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 83.78% and a negative return on equity of 5.33%. The company’s revenue was down 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Mark George Wilson sold 3,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $34,986.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Billy Ho sold 8,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $84,745.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,463,375 shares of company stock valued at $27,052,720 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing the intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, data privacy solutions, and also focuses in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

