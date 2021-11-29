Blackline Safety Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLKLF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Blackline Safety Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLKLF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.30.

BLKLF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Blackline Safety from C$12.50 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Blackline Safety from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised Blackline Safety from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Blackline Safety stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.08. 400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,966. Blackline Safety has a twelve month low of $5.05 and a twelve month high of $7.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.43.

Blackline Safety Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing products and services for employee monitoring. The firm operates through the Product and Service segments. The Product segment consists of sales from connected safety monitoring hardware devices to a variety of industries and geographic locations.

