BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $19.09

BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $19.09 and last traded at $19.09, with a volume of 5197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.20.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.15.

Get BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.104 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.49%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,130,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,027,000 after purchasing an additional 855,039 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust in the third quarter valued at about $9,239,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 675.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 323,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,525,000 after buying an additional 281,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust in the third quarter valued at about $1,396,000.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust Company Profile (NYSE:BCAT)

–

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.