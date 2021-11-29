BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) Shares Purchased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 544,133 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,520 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust were worth $8,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the second quarter worth $68,000. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 7.5% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 28,014 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 21.8% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 23,995 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 4,290 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 8.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 275,343 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,549,000 after acquiring an additional 22,039 shares during the period. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 4.7% in the second quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,687 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE BHK opened at $16.32 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.38. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 1 year low of $14.97 and a 1 year high of $17.36.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Core Bond Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm intends to provide current income and capital appreciation. Its investments include a broad range of bonds, including corporate bonds, US government and agency securities and mortgage-related securities. The company was founded on November 30, 2001 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

