BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,600 shares, an increase of 118.0% from the October 31st total of 27,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 129,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOE. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the third quarter worth $3,247,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,466,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,605,000 after buying an additional 189,660 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 988.3% in the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 173,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,037,000 after buying an additional 157,946 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,028,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,907,000 after purchasing an additional 93,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 879,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,301,000 after buying an additional 75,692 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BOE stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.83. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,113. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 1-year low of $10.50 and a 1-year high of $12.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.05 and a 200 day moving average of $12.30.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

About BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm intends to provide current income and current gains and long term capital appreciation. It invests in equity securities issued by companies located in countries throughout the world and utilizing an option writing strategy to enhance current gains.

