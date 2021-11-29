Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) General Counsel Sells $20,363.51 in Stock

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) General Counsel Meredith L. Deutsch sold 2,059 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total transaction of $20,363.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Blue Apron stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.09. 1,234,250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,073,898. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.66. Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.52 and a fifty-two week high of $12.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $242.69 million, a P/E ratio of -2.73 and a beta of -3.53.

Get Blue Apron alerts:

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.59). Blue Apron had a negative return on equity of 136.00% and a negative net margin of 15.41%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Blue Apron by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,003,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,334,000 after purchasing an additional 103,935 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in Blue Apron by 70.3% in the 2nd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 875,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after purchasing an additional 361,370 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Blue Apron by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 735,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 171,175 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Blue Apron in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,675,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Blue Apron in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,964,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.35% of the company’s stock.

Blue Apron Company Profile

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates as an ingredient-and-recipe meal kit service company. It engages in making home cooking accessible. The firm involves in demand planning, recipe creation, recipe merchandising, and marketing. Its products include meals and wine. The company was founded by Matthew J. Wadiak, Ilia M.

Read More: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Blue Apron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Apron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.