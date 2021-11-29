bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its position in shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 86,337 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.27% of bluebird bio worth $5,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLUE. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in bluebird bio by 4,861.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 3,014 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of bluebird bio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of bluebird bio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of bluebird bio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of bluebird bio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 77.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BLUE shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on bluebird bio from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on bluebird bio from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on bluebird bio from $31.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Mizuho decreased their price target on bluebird bio from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on bluebird bio from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.75.

bluebird bio stock opened at $10.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $736.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.08. bluebird bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.21 and a 52 week high of $53.68.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.65) by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $22.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.07 million. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 1,610.78% and a negative return on equity of 76.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.94) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -11.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

