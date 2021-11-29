BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,511 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 3.0% during the third quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 65,014 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Microsoft by 0.9% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 67,568 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $19,049,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Microsoft by 3.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 658,289 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $185,584,000 after acquiring an additional 21,466 shares during the period. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 7.9% during the third quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 89,094 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $25,117,000 after acquiring an additional 6,552 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 6.7% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 50,202 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $14,153,000 after buying an additional 3,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $331.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $345.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $347.85.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $329.68 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $314.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $290.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.88, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.86. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $209.11 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 27.74%.

Microsoft declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to buyback $60.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software giant to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 20,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.68, for a total value of $5,973,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total transaction of $144,492,216.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 694,622 shares of company stock worth $230,826,252 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

