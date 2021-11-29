Bluzelle (BLZ) Trading 11% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Bluzelle (CURRENCY:BLZ) traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 29th. One Bluzelle coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000638 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Bluzelle has traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bluzelle has a total market capitalization of $113.67 million and $24.39 million worth of Bluzelle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001310 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003003 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.93 or 0.00043576 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00008755 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $134.59 or 0.00235302 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.62 or 0.00088490 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Bluzelle Coin Profile

Bluzelle is a coin. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Bluzelle’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 311,598,753 coins. The Reddit community for Bluzelle is /r/Bluzelle and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bluzelle’s official Twitter account is @BluzelleHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bluzelle is bluzelle.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Bluzelle is a decentralized, scalable database service that aims to provide an effective data storage solution for the newly emerging blockchain ecosystem. It provides a solution to the scaling problems that developers of decentralized applications (dApps) face while using centralized infrastructure and traditional cloud-based databases. Bluzelle uses reliable ”swarm” technology, in which it stores tiny bits of data in groups of nodes or “swarms” which are distributed across the globe. Since this makes it independent of single data centres, Bluzelle’s scaling ability is limitless. Bluzelle adjusts the number of nodes and their location dynamically, reducing request time and improving overall performance. Bluzelle's swarm technology makes it extremely reliable as it redundantly stores pieces of data across the globe, eliminating a single point of failure. Since there are no data centres, Bluzelle’s resources are provided by network “producers”, who earn funds and pass on the savings to users. “

