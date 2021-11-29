Bogart Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN)

Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN) by 209.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,412 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SNLN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $971,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 138,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 6,907 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $290,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA acquired a new stake in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $176,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNLN opened at $15.85 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.03. Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.82 and a fifty-two week high of $16.26.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%.

