Bogart Wealth LLC Buys 368 Shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WDIV)

Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WDIV) by 8.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,754 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WDIV. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 50.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 785,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,494,000 after purchasing an additional 263,708 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 51.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 11,689 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 19.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 6,893 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $317,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF stock opened at $65.35 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.09. SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $59.27 and a twelve month high of $71.61.

