Bogart Wealth LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VDE. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 90.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF stock opened at $78.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.05. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $49.74 and a 52 week high of $84.21.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

